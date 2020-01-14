|
Glaze Graham Peacefully passed away
on the 3rd January 2020
whilst in Hospital
aged 83 years.
Graham was a devoted
husband to Dorothy, a dearly loved father to Doug & Jane & a loving Grandad to Chris & Mike.
Graham will be sadly missed by
all those that knew & loved him.
The family have requested donations to Wigan & Leigh Hospice in memory of Graham care of the immediate family.
The funeral will take place on
Wednesday 22nd January, 12:00
at Holy Trinity Church, Ashton
in Makerfield followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
2b Gerrard Centre,
01942 727159
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020