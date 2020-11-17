|
Willons Graham 77 years of age,
loving husband to Sheila.
Sadly passed away
29th October 2020
due to long illness with COPD
after contracting Covid-19.
Devoted hard working Father to Geoffrey, Janet and David.
Grandfather to Gemma,
Kimberley, Alexia, Daisy and
Great Grandfather to Tyler.
Funeral Service will be held
Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 3pm, Wigan Crematorium, Ince, Wigan.
Family, with thanks requests
donations rather than flowers
to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-willons
All enquiries to:
Bolton's Funeral Services,
Aspull. 01942 831262.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020