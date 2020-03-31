Home

Greta Rogers

Notice Condolences

Greta Rogers Notice
ROGERS née Gore
Greta Margaret Passed away peacefully
on the 23rd of March 2020.
Beloved wife of Les (Deceased).
Beloved mother of Anne and Paul
and much loved Nan of Ryan and Courtney, Great Nan
to Harley and Kenny.
Mother in law to Arbia and Tommy.
Adored sister of Barbara (Deceased) Hilda and Dorothy and loving Aunt to Geoff, Simon, Michael, John (Deceased), Kevin, Tina, Ken (Deceased) and Eric.
Safe in the arms of the angels,
Sleep tight Mum.
Donations, if desired,
to Derian House.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 31, 2020
