Jeans Who passed away peacefully
in Wigan Infirmary on
26th December 2019.
Gwynneth
aged 72 years,
of Ashton-In-Makerfield.
The loving wife of Ken.
Precious mum of Jacqualine, Susan and Gareth.
Caring, understanding and kind
mother in law to Peter, Paul and Steph. Simply perfect grandma of Rebecca, Oliver, James, Ellie, Izzy, Connor and Phoebe.
Gone too soon and
forever in our hearts.
Gwynneth will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday 13th January 2020,
St Thomas' Church, Ashton at 1pm followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only and
donations, if desired,
c/o the family to The Christie.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-In-Makerfield,
WN4 9BG.
Tel 07942 271824.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020