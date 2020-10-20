Home

Hanna Barton

Notice Condolences

Hanna Barton Notice
BARTON Hanna Louise
(Nee Syddall) On 10th October 2020
peacefully in Bolton Hospice with her husband at her side
Hanna aged 39 years.

Beloved wife of Will, and
treasured mummy of Harry.
A much loved daughter, sister, daughter-in-law, step-mum,
and friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by her colleagues at G.M.P

Private Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 21st October.

Donations gratefully received
for either The Christie
or Bolton Hospice.

All donations and enquiries to
Howarth's Funeral Service
638 Blackburn Road,
Bolton, BL1 7AL
Tel 01204 309609
www.1hfs.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 20, 2020
