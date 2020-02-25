Home

MCAVOY (nee Hope)
Hannah
'Nan' Of Standish on the 16th February 2020, peacefully in hospital, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edward 'Teddy', very dear Mother of Ted, Shelagh and Tim, a dear Mother in Law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Dearly Loved.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK and Breast Cancer Care c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
St. Wilfrids Parish Church, on Tuesday 25th February at 1.30pm.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020
