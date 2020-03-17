|
HEYES Harold Passed away aged 89 years on 24th February with his wife
and two daughters beside him.
He sadly leaves behind
3 grandchildren,
4 great grandchildren
and 2 sons-in-law.
Harold was a T.G.W.U. Convener at Heinz, also Industrial Court Judge and will be sorely missed by family, neighbours, many friends
and former colleagues.
Funeral service at
Heskin Methodist Church,
Friday 20th March at 12.15
prior to committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to be shared
between Wigan RSPCA and
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the family.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020