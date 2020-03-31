|
|
|
HEYES Harold Mrs E Heyes, daughters Deborah, Denise and families of the
late Harold Heyes express
their deep appreciation to family, neighbours and friends for their support and many cards of sympathy during our sad time.
Heartfelt thanks to
Dr. Winstanley of
Shevington Surgery,
West Lancs District Nurses and
Guardian Home Care Team.
Words cannot say enough
to describe Alcedo Care, Wigan
for the love and compassion shown during his illness,
above and beyond the call of duty (Harold's Angels). He will be
sadly missed by all his friends.
Special thanks to
Rev'd Tony Simpson
for a beautiful, moving service
and comfort to the family.
Thank you for all donations gratefully received and thank you to Co-op Funeral Services for
their help and dignified
funeral arrangements.
May your God go with you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 31, 2020