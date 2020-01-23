|
|
|
MATHER Who passed away on
9th January 2020.
Peacefully in
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
and of Ashton-In-Makerfield,
formerly of Haydock
Harold
aged 81 years.
The much loved husband of the late Joyce, loving dad of Joanne, Wayne, Brian and Lorraine,
caring grandad and great grandad and brother to Valerie and Ellis.
Harold will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 30th January 2020,
St Helen's Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only
and donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o
the family.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones Funeral Directors Ltd.,
87 Old Road,
Ashton-in-Makerfield
Tel; 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 23, 2020