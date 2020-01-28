|
|
|
Halsall Who passed away peacefully,
her loving family by her side,
on Monday 20 January 2020 at her home in Orrell, Wigan.
Helen
Aged 68 years.
The dearly loved wife of Billy,
a much a loved mum of Billy, Lee and Jane, a devoted grandma,
a dear sister, sister in law, aunty and a special friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral on
Wednesday 29 January 2020.
Service at St Johns Church, Pemberton, at 12.30pm
followed by Committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Christie c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd,
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 28, 2020