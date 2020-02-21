|
|
|
EDWARDS Henrietta Violet Vi passed away peacefully, aged 89 years, on the
15th February 2020.
She will be sadly missed
by her beloved children
Jacky, Steve and Andy.
A celebration of her life
will be held at St. Thomas the
Martyr Church, Up Holland on Friday 28th February at 11:15 am,
prior to that a funeral service
and committal will be held for
family and close friends at
St. Helens crematorium at 10 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Prostate Cancer UK.
For all enquiries please contact
W. Banks of Orrell,
Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP
Tel No. 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 21, 2020