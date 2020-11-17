Home

DALY On 10th November 2020
in hospital and of Ashton,
formerly of Simms Lane End.

Hilda Aged 88 years
The beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum of Carole and Alan, dear mother in law of Christopher and Lesley, dearly loved grandma of Leanne, Glenn and Kate and the dearest sister of Mavis and the late James.

Funeral service and cremation will take place on Thursday 26th November in Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 11.00am.
Family flowers donations if desired c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020
