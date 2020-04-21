Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Hilda Foster

Hilda Foster Notice
FOSTER On 10th April 2020
At Thorley House Care Home
and of Hindley
Hilda
aged 91 years
The beloved Wife of the late Wilfred
A dearly loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 28th April
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10am
Family flowers only
Donations please to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice C/O family
All Enquires to
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020
