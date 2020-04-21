|
|
|
FOSTER On 10th April 2020
At Thorley House Care Home
and of Hindley
Hilda
aged 91 years
The beloved Wife of the late Wilfred
A dearly loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 28th April
at Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 10am
Family flowers only
Donations please to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice C/O family
All Enquires to
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020