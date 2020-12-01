Home

FAWCETT Ian Ian passed away suddenly on the 13th November 2020 at home, aged 63 years.
Ian will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues.
A service will take place on Wednesday 9th December at Wigan Crematorium at 3pm.

A cortege will be leaving from Ian's home at approximately 2.15pm where friends and colleagues are welcome to pay their respects.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to the
North West Air Ambulance and
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.

All enquiries to W Banks,
Sefton Villa, Sefton Road, Orrell, WN5 8LP. Tel 01595 622272.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020
