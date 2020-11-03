|
|
|
WESTHEAD
On 31st October 2020
At Stocks Hall Nursing Home Skelmersdale
IAN
Aged 78 years
The beloved husband of Irene. Dearly loved father of Jane, Richard and Claire.
Father in Law of Paul, Susan
and Andy.
Loving Grandad of James, Matthew, Andrew, Sophie, Francesca and Jack.
A private funeral service will be held but donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to:
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11A Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 3, 2020