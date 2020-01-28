|
|
|
ASHCROFT Irene Passed peacefully at home following a long illness.
A much loved wife to Keith,
mum to Christopher, late Stephen, Andrew, daughter-in-law Cheryl,
a loving grandma and great grandma to grandchildren James, Hayley, Martin and Scott and
great grandchildren Tyler,
Harrison and Layla.
Irene will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends.
A funeral service will take
place on 4th February 2020 at
Orrell Post Methodist Church at 10.30am followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Oncology Department, Clatterbridge Hospital and Alzheimer's Society c/o
and all enquiries to
W Banks,
Sefton Villa,
Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP.
Tel: 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 28, 2020