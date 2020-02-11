|
|
|
ASHCROFT Irene The family of the late
Mrs Irene Ashcroft wish to
thank relatives, friends,
masonic friends, nursing colleagues and neighbours for their support, kind expressions and donations and joining us in
the celebration of her life.
A huge thank you to the
personal care service to whom
Irene became more than
just a client, for their
tenderness and care.
To Rev Shaun and Jan the organist.
And not forgetting W Banks for their sympathy, kindness and care during a very difficult time.
To everyone, a big thank you.
God Bless.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020