R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
Irene McCracken

Irene McCracken
McCRACKEN Peacefully on Standish Ward at Wigan Infirmary on 2nd January 2020.
IRENE
Aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Keith, loving mum of Tracy, Gary and Beverley and a much loved Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister and Aunty, who will be sadly missed.

The Funeral Service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January at 1.00pm. Any donations in Irene's memory can be given to the family, for a charity to be decided.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Whitley House,
438 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN,
Tel. (01942) 829200. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 16, 2020
