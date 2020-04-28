|
|
|
Turner Who passed away on
13th April 2020,
in Wigan Royal Infirmary
And of Spring View.
Irene
Aged 73 years.
The dearly loved Partner of
Jack Cooper,
Loving Mum of Mandy,
Special Nanna of Abbie
and a dear Sister of Eric.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 4th May,
in Westwood Cemetery,
Lower Ince at 2.00pm.
All flowers welcome.
All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 28, 2020