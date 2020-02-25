|
|
|
Walsh Passed away in
Lakeside Nursing Home, Standish
on Friday 7th February 2020, formerly of Aspull.
Irene,
Aged 89 Years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frederick and a dear friend
to many.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Wigan Crematorium on Friday 28th February 2020
at 3.00pm
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan, WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020