Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Walsh

Notice Condolences

Irene Walsh Notice
Walsh Passed away in
Lakeside Nursing Home, Standish
on Friday 7th February 2020, formerly of Aspull.
Irene,
Aged 89 Years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frederick and a dear friend
to many.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Wigan Crematorium on Friday 28th February 2020
at 3.00pm
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan, WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -