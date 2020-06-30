|
|
|
WILSON Passed away peacefully
on 17th June 2020
in Wigan Infirmary
and of New Springs
Irene
Aged 92 years.
A private funeral service and
committal will be held at
Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 3rd July at 2.00pm
The cortege to pause at
St John's Church,
New Springs, at 1.30pm.
Webcasting is available for
all those who can't
attend the service,
please contact
Boltons Funerals for details.
Donations in Irene's memory
to the 'Wigan and Leigh Hospice'
care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 30, 2020