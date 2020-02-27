|
LUSHER Isobel Aged 93 years,
Of Rugby Drive, Orrell,
(Formerly of Thorburn Road, Norley Hall).
Peacefully at home surrounded by her devoting family.
A much loved wife to
Peter (deceased).
A devoted and cherished Mother to Brenda, Peter, Malcolm, Isobel, Carole, Anne and Rita.
A loving Grandma to Ian, Sarah, Emma, Clair, Graeme,
Jennifer and Rachel .
A loving Great Grandma to James, Oliver, Tilly and Sienna.
A special sister to Bill, Helen,
Joan and Ewan
(George, Jack, Alec, Sylvia).
Isobel will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral at Mount Zion Methodist Church, Enfield Street, Pemberton on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 2pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only, donations C/O the family for charities supporting elderly residents on Bute .
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 27, 2020