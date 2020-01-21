|
|
|
WILCOCK Who passed away peacefully on Friday 10th January 2020 at his home in Platt Bridge, Wigan.
Ivan
aged 75 years.
The dearly loved husband of Hilda, loving dad of Andrew, Paul and David, devoted grandad of Hannah, Mia and Annie and a much loved father in law to Debra and Sarah.
Service and Committal on Friday 24th January 2020 at Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020