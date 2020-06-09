Home

CLUCAS Passed away on 2nd June 2020
in Wigan Infirmary and of
Hindley Green
Ivor Michael. (Mick)
Aged 79 years.
Much Loved brother of Ian,
David, Donald and of the late Patricia. Loving brother in law, Uncle and Great Uncle, a dear cousin and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral service and committal will be held at
Howe Bridge Crematorium on Tuesday 16th June at 10 o'clock.
Webcasting is available for all those who can't attend the
service, please contact
Boltons Funerals for details.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Mick's memory
to the 'The British Heart Foundation' care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 9, 2020
