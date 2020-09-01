|
|
|
Stazicker (nee Pemberton) Passed away peacefully on
25th August 2020 at
her home in Aspull.
Fortified by the Rites
of Mother Church
IVY
Aged 81 years.
The dearly loved wife of Tom,
loving Mum of Kevin, Julie, Mark, Gerard and Joanne. Much loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
A treasured Aunty, Cousin
and friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral Mass will be held on Monday 7th September 2020 in Our Lady's RC Church, at 10.30am followed by committal at
Howe Bridge Crematorium
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Ivy's memory to
'Think Ahead Stroke Group'
Ince, care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel: 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 1, 2020