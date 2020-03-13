|
|
|
Atherton Jack On 7th March 2020.
Peacefully in hospital.
Jack
aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Annabella, a loving dad, grandad,
great grandad, brother, uncle, cousin and a great friend of many.
Service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
The Livesey Funeral Service, Church Street, Horwich
Tel 01204 696311.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 13, 2020