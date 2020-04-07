|
|
|
EAVES JACK Peacefully on 1st April 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of David and father-in-law of Lynn. A devoted grandad of Martyne and Garath and great-grandad of Keenan, Lochlan, Oscar, Cameron,
Layton, Lillie and Maya.
Jack was a well respected member of the church and community in Bickershaw and formerly the head teacher of Bickershaw Church School.
A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life to be held at a later date.
All enquiries:
Unsworth's Funeral Service,
45, Leigh Road, Hindley Green,
Tel: 01942-525980
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020