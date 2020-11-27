|
MELLING Peacefully in hospital on
the 14th November 2020,
and of Pemberton.
Jack aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late
May and a devoted dad,
grandad and great grandad.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private family service will take place at Wigan Crematorium on Friday 11th December 2020
at 3:00 pm.
Any donations in Jack's memory may be passed to the family
for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son
(funerals) Ltd., Halliwell House,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 27, 2020