PILLING On 22nd April 2020.
In hospital and of
Ashton in Makerfield
Jack
Aged 82 years.
Loving husband to Madge,
loving dad of Karl and Ashley,
father in law to Kath and Debbie, grandfather to Zara, Charlotte, Connor, Ross and Ellie,
great grandad to Jake, Issac, Lucas and Lottie Rae.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday 11th May in Wigan Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Donations if desired to NHS
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Rd
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020