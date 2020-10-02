|
|
|
BALL James
(Jimmy) Passed away peacefully at his home in Worsley Hall on the
24th September 2020
with his loving family beside him aged 79 years.
Loving husband of Mary, much loved step-dad of Nic and Mike and devoted grandad of Liam, Luke, Madeline and Max.
He will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at Wigan Crematorium at 1.00pm.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 2, 2020