CAIN James
(Jimmy) Passed away on
2 February 2020
surrounded by his loving family, aged 58 years.
Devoted husband of Lindsey,
dearly loved father of Amanda, Emma, Jennifer and Adam,
adored grandad and cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin, a dear friend and respected workmate.
Funeral Service will take place at 11.30am on 17 February 2020 at
St Jude's RC Church,
Poolstock Lane, Wigan followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Donations if desired in
James' memory to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice c/o
McGuire Funeralcare
Linley House, 177 Gidlow Lane,
Wigan WN6 7BP
Tel: 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020