James Fitzsimmons Notice
FITZSIMMONS Passed away peacefully
on 10th June 2020
in Wigan Infirmary.
James
Aged 74 years.
A private funeral service and committal will be held at
Howe Bridge Crematorium will be held on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in James' memory to
'St Johns Church', Hindley Green, and/or 'All Saints Church', Hindley, care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel: 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 23, 2020
