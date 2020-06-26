|
|
|
Fitzsimmons James Who sadly passed away
on 10th June 2020 at
Wigan Infirmary Hospital.
To my dearest James,
So gentle, so loving and
so kind as could be,
may you now rest in peace.
Our love was a magical thing,
like a angel with open wings,
if we didn't turn that corner,
we never would have met,
you will always be
loved and cherished
and you will always be in my heart
every minute of every day,
let the Angels protect you,
let no one forget you,
you will always be my Snowbird
and I will always be yours .
Your dearest and
most loving friend, John.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 26, 2020