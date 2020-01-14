|
HOWARD James "Jimmy" Peacefully at Shawcross Nursing Home with his family at his side on 4th January 2020 aged 100 years.
Reunited with his wife Gladys and son Paul. A much loved and devoted dad, grandad and great grandad who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Also staff at Shawcross Nursing Home to whom the family are most grateful. For the wonderful care and support shown during his time with them.
A funeral service will be held at
St Aidans Church, Billinge on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 10.00am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium at 11.00am.
All enquiries to R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020