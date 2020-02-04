Home

James Huyton

Notice Condolences

James Huyton Notice
Huyton Peacefully on 27th January 2020
in hospital and formerly
of Upholland.

JAMES ALBERT (BERT)
aged 87 years.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved dad of Gill. Dear father in law of Ian and
loving grandad to Stuart.

He will be sadly missed.

Funeral service will take place on Monday 10th February 2020 at
St Thomas The Martyr at 11.30am followed by committal at
West Lancs Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Thomas The Martyr and
Alzheimer's Society.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Stretton House,23 Hall Green,
Upholland Wigan.
Tel (01695) 622099.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 4, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
