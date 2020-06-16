|
McCANN
James Cunliffe
(Jim) Sadly on Sunday 7th June, at home, Jim of Talygarn, Pontyclun.
Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Jim and Alex,
dear father-in-law of Tracey,
much loved Grandad of Emily and Hannah, dear brother of Betty and brother-in-law of June.
Born in Ireland, resided in Wigan for over 30 years and spent
40 years in Pontyclun.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family.
Thanks to all who wrote letters, sent cards, flowers and phone calls, especially his kind neighbours.
Due to the current situation a private funeral service will be held at Coychurch Crematorium, Bridgend. Family flowers only, donations if so desired for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
W.H. Preene & Son, Mwyndy, Pontyclun CF72 8PN.
Tel: 01443 223368
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 16, 2020