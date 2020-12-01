|
|
|
Moylan James
(Jimmy) Passed away peacefully
at Wigan Infirmary on
13th November 2020,
aged 85.
Devoted Husband to late Veronica, loving Dad, Father-In-Law, Grandad and Great Grandad.
Jimmy will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and neighbours.
The cortege will leave
from Jimmy's home on
Thursday 3rd December for the funeral service taking place at Sacred Heart Church, Springfield at 10am followed by interment
at Gidlow Cemetery.
For all arrangements
please contact
McGuires Co-op Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan.
01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020