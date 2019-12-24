|
James Rafferty Aged 90 years, who passed
away peacefully at home
in Hindley Green, Wigan
on 16th December 2019.
The dearly loved husband of Jean. Much loved father of Diane, Barbara & Vivienne and
father in law to John, Mark & Peter. A caring and devoted grandad to Sean & Jordan and great grandad to Connor, Cian & Louis
(and soon to be Milo).
James was a kind, happy and caring man, a brilliant role model to all - he was a true gentleman.
James will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 30th December 2019, Sacred Heart R.C. Church,
Hindley Green at 9:15 followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to Marie Curie,
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
and Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries to Alan Jones Funeral Directors, 21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019