Rafferty James Mrs Jean Rafferty and family
of the late James Rafferty
wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, donations for Prostate Cancer UK, Marie Curie and Wigan and
Leigh Hospice received during
their sad bereavement
Special thanks to:
Father Strowbridge and
Deacon Ken of Sacred Heart Church, Hindley Green; and all
the nurses, carers and health professionals involved in the care of James. Thank you to all staff at Alan Jones Funeral Directors.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020
