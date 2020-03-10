|
|
|
Stockley Jane
(Jenny) Peacefully in hospital
on the 7th March 2020
and of Enfield Street,
aged 100 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ernest,
and a devoted Mam,
Grandma and Great Grandma.
Jenny will be very sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Matthews Church, Highfield on Thursday 19th March
at 11.00am prior to interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o funeral director.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son,
758-68 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton.
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020