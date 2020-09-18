Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Morley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Morley

Notice Condolences

Janet Morley Notice
Morley (née Livesey)
Janet Elizabeth Died suddenly on the
5th September 2020
whilst at home
aged 67 years.

A much loved Mum to
Victoria and Paul, Wife of John,
Mother in Law to Joanne
and Paul and a Devoted
Nana to Poppy.

Janet will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all her friends and family.
Gone but never forgotten

Family flowers only please, donations in Janet's name
to East Lancashire Hospice
eastlancshospice.org.uk

The funeral service will take place at St Michaels Church, Swinley
on 21st September at 11:00 followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
For Funeral details please contact McGuires Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan,
01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -