Morley (née Livesey)
Janet Elizabeth Died suddenly on the
5th September 2020
whilst at home
aged 67 years.
A much loved Mum to
Victoria and Paul, Wife of John,
Mother in Law to Joanne
and Paul and a Devoted
Nana to Poppy.
Janet will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered
by all her friends and family.
Gone but never forgotten
Family flowers only please, donations in Janet's name
to East Lancashire Hospice
eastlancshospice.org.uk
The funeral service will take place at St Michaels Church, Swinley
on 21st September at 11:00 followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
For Funeral details please contact McGuires Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane, Wigan,
01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 18, 2020