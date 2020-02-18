|
|
|
BUTLER JEAN
(nee MOLYNEUX) Sadly passed away peacefully
in Haighfield Nursing Home,
on 5th February,
aged 87.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, dearly loved Mum of
David, Alan, Gillian & Andrew.
A much loved Nan,
Great Grandma & Great Nan, Sister & Auntie,
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 28th February
at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 18, 2020