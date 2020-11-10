|
FOSTER (née Purnell) Passed away peacefully
in Wigan Infirmary on
Sunday 25th October 2020,
and of Aspull
Jean Aged 83 years.
Wife to Brian,
Mum to Lynne, Brian and Adele,
Nan to Joanne, Christopher, Helena and Mia,
Great Nan to
Jordan, Holly and Ella.
Much loved friend to many.
A private funeral service
will be held at 1pm on
Friday 13th November 2020,
in St Elizabeth's Church.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Jean's memory to 'Derian House', care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1LB.
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
