Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Foster

Notice Condolences

Jean Foster Notice
FOSTER (née Purnell) Passed away peacefully
in Wigan Infirmary on
Sunday 25th October 2020,
and of Aspull

Jean Aged 83 years.
Wife to Brian,
Mum to Lynne, Brian and Adele,
Nan to Joanne, Christopher, Helena and Mia,
Great Nan to
Jordan, Holly and Ella.
Much loved friend to many.

A private funeral service
will be held at 1pm on
Friday 13th November 2020,
in St Elizabeth's Church.

Family flowers only.
Donations in Jean's memory to 'Derian House', care of the family.

All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1LB.
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -