Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Fowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Fowles

Notice Condolences

Jean Fowles Notice
Fowles On 02/01/20
In Salford Royal and of Wigan
Jean
Aged 87 years
Beloved Mum of Karen & Diane.
Loving Gran and Great-Gran
The funeral service will take place at 12:15 on Friday 24th January at St Mary's Church, Ince followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium at 1pm. Then onto Whelley Labour Club, Northumberland Street, Whelley, Wigan, WN1 3PZ.
Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice in memory of Jean Fowles.
All enquiries to Hindley Funeralcare 6-8 Wigan Road, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 3BE. Tel:01942 253069
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -