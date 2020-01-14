|
|
|
Fowles On 02/01/20
In Salford Royal and of Wigan
Jean
Aged 87 years
Beloved Mum of Karen & Diane.
Loving Gran and Great-Gran
The funeral service will take place at 12:15 on Friday 24th January at St Mary's Church, Ince followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium at 1pm. Then onto Whelley Labour Club, Northumberland Street, Whelley, Wigan, WN1 3PZ.
Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice in memory of Jean Fowles.
All enquiries to Hindley Funeralcare 6-8 Wigan Road, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 3BE. Tel:01942 253069
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020