R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Jean Frith

Jean Frith Notice
FRITH (nee HANSON) Peacefully at Westwood Lodge
on 3rd March 2020.
JEAN
Aged 81 Years.
The beloved sister of John Hanson.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral Service will take place at St Matthews Church, Highfield on Friday 13th March 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd,
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel. (01942) 222156. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020
