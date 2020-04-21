Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Stott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Stott

Notice Condolences

Jean Stott Notice
STOTT Peacefully on 10th April 2020.

JEAN
aged 81 years.

Beloved wife of Jack.
Much loved mum of David, Michael,Peter (Deceased) and Steven, dear Mother in Law
of Jill, Catherine and Polly.
Adored grandma and
great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.

A private burial service
will take place at
St John's Churchyard, Pemberton.
The family request
donations in lieu of flowers to Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
A charity Jean supported.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -