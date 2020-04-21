|
|
|
STOTT Peacefully on 10th April 2020.
JEAN
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Jack.
Much loved mum of David, Michael,Peter (Deceased) and Steven, dear Mother in Law
of Jill, Catherine and Polly.
Adored grandma and
great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
A private burial service
will take place at
St John's Churchyard, Pemberton.
The family request
donations in lieu of flowers to Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
A charity Jean supported.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156. www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020