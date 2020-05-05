|
STOTT Jean Jack & family would very much like to express their sincere thanks to Reverend Phillip Anderson,
for kind words of comfort and ministrations. Special thank you to family, friends and neighbours for their most generous donations to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
Also cards and condolences
received in Jeans memory.
Grateful thanks to Wendy Green
along with the support and
dedication of the staff of
R Banks & Son Funerals for their
most caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020