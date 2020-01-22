Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Walls

Notice Condolences

Jean Walls Notice
WALLS Jean Passed away peacefully on
28th December 2019.
Beloved wife of Ray.
Much loved mum to Damon
and mother in law to Kerrie.
Loving grandma to Jack and Alex.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 28th January at 12:30pm at All Saints Church,
Hindley, followed by interment at Hindley Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only or, if so desired, donations in aid of the
Stroke Association.
All enquires to the Co-op Funeralcare 6-8 Wigan Road, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 3BE,
tel: 01942 253069
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -