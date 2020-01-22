|
|
|
WALLS Jean Passed away peacefully on
28th December 2019.
Beloved wife of Ray.
Much loved mum to Damon
and mother in law to Kerrie.
Loving grandma to Jack and Alex.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 28th January at 12:30pm at All Saints Church,
Hindley, followed by interment at Hindley Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only or, if so desired, donations in aid of the
Stroke Association.
All enquires to the Co-op Funeralcare 6-8 Wigan Road, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 3BE,
tel: 01942 253069
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 22, 2020