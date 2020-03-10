|
|
|
WALLS Jean Ray, Damon, Kerrie and family would like to thank family and friends for all cards, flowers and donations forwarded to the
Stroke Association UK.
Thank you to Doctors at Salford Royal and Wigan Infirmary for their care, to the Stroke Team for their help and kindness shown during Jean's illness.
Thanks also to the Co-op Funeralcare, Hindley for their dignified arrangements.
To the Rev. Anne Stein for a moving service and to all who attended.
God bless.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020